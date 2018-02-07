Crysta's boyfriend is putting a lot of pressure on her to get in shape.

On Sunday's new Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, "closet eater" Crysta has gained a lot of weight and it's causing trouble in her relationship.

"So, I finally met a nice guy. So he's a hot, sexy fireman, his name's Rusty. But…Rusty bought me a diamond," Crysta tells Khloe Kardashian in this sneak peek. "So, like at one point, he pretty much was dangling it in front of me and saying, ‘You have to lose weight in order to get this surprise.' But the way that he said it to me was no good."

Crysta adds, "Rusty dangling this ring in front of me, it just makes me feel so like worthless and it doesn't make me want to lose the weight."

"Do you want to get married?" Khloe asks. "I do," Crysta says.