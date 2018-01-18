Shayla was hit with a bombshell that altered her entire identity.

In this clip from Sunday's Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian meets Shayla, who up until recently thought she had a firm grip on her family tree.

"The person that I thought was my dad, is not my dad," Shayla revealed.

In addition to receiving that shocking news, Shayla was also told that her real dad had died a few years back. While Shayla admits she didn't have much of a reaction, she said she felt betrayed by her parents.

"After my parents decided to come clean to me about who my biological father was I started to beast eat to feel better, but gaining all this weight has made me feel worse," Shayla said.