Ken has had a rough life to say the least.

In this preview from Sunday's season two premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian meets participant Ken, who lost his father as a child and, within the last five years, lost his mother and went to jail, causing his weight to skyrocket.

"I lost my father and I can't imagine going through that without a support system of someone who understands what you're going through," Khloe tells Ken. "Do you feel like those losses in your life have triggered you to gain weight or kind of lose your life?"

"Absolutely, then I gained 50 pounds," Ken revealed. "It's a lot to feel parentless and alone. I turned to things that would make me feel better like food and clothes."