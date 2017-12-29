RETURNS
Get The Look: Khloe Kardashian's Sexy Workout Style Will Have You Running to the Gym

Khloe Kardahsian, Shape

Arthur Belebeau/Shape

When it comes to workout wear, Khloe Kardashian's got it down. From camo print sports bras to floral track suits, the Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian star makes athleisure look sexy.

Khloe cemented herself in the world of fitness since making a full body transformation back in 2015. KoKo has shared her workout journey on social media, progressing from a few workouts a week to a full on fitness regimen.

Now, Khloe is taking a few lucky contestants on her journey for a second season of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian.

Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Pics

But you don't have to be a contestant to get that body right. Before you head to the gym, check out Khloe's gym style favorites below for some fitspiration!

Khloe's Gym Style

Adidas by Stella McCartney

Climachill racer-back performance bra, $75.

Khloe's Gym Style

H&M

Camouflage sports tights, $24.99.

Khloe's Gym Style

H&M

Sports bra medium support, $9.99.

Khloe's Gym Style

Laain

Layered performance bra, $133.52.

Khloe's Gym Style

Laain

Camouflage-print performance leggings, $183.87.

Khloe's Gym Style

Adidas Floral Women's Track Suit

Jacket $80, Pants $60.

Khloe's Gym Style

Forever 21

Jala Palm Leaf Active Leggings, $82.00.

Khloe's Gym Style

Forever 21

Jala Palm Leaf Sports Bra, $68.00.

Khloe's Gym Style

Nike

Power Speed Running Carpis (sold out).

Khloe's Gym Style

Nike

Pro Recovery Hypertight (sold out).

Khloe's Gym Style

The Upside Sport

English Floral Yoga Pant, $139. English Floral Crop, $79.

Khloe's Gym Style

Ivy Park

Seamless Capri Leggings (sold out).

Khloe's Gym Style

Ivy Park

Seamless Crop Top (sold out).

MORE PHOTOS: Meet the celeb trainers from Revenge Body!

