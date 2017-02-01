BRAND NEW
Khloe Kardashian Sets Revenge Body Contestant Up With Reading From Tyler Henry: Watch the Emotional Scene!

Tyler Henry is helping one contestant connect with her late dad.

On Thursday's Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, contestant Lauren meets with the Hollywood Medium star after Khloe Kardashian sets them up. Khloe and her family have had readings with Tyler, so after hearing Lauren's story and learning of her dad's passing, she hooks her up with a reading.

 "When Khloe called me, she didn't tell me anything about the person I was reading today, other than that I just had to show up," Tyler explains in the clip above. "Considering I read celebrities on my show, it's so interesting to be able to connect to an everyday person."

Before the reading starts, Lauren admits that she's "nervous," because she wants confirmation and validation that's she's on the right journey.

Take a look at the video above to see Lauren's reaction when Tyler connects with her late father!

Watch brand new episodes of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Thursdays at 9e|6p only on E!

