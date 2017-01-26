Jill is ready to move on and start a new chapter in her life.

On Thursday's episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, we met contestant Jill who revealed to host Khloe Kardashian that she not only lost both of her parents while in high school, but she was also sexually assaulted in college.

"This is for the person that hurt me and what I want to do is prove I'm strong enough to get over this," Jill told Khloe. "Also the pride I'm gonna take from this, I wanna show that to my sister, she's gonna know that I'm back to where I was before all of this happened."