It hasn't been an easy road for Jill.

On Thursday's episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, contestant Jill opens up to host Khloe Kardashian about her devastating experiences growing up. When Jill was a freshman in high school, her father passed away. Then a year later, her mother passed while Jill was a sophomore.

During their conversation in the clip above, Khloe talks about losing her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., when she was growing up and tells Jill that while she lost one parent she "can't imagine" losing both.