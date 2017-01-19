She said yes!
One contestant received the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday's Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian!
On the episode, host Khloe Kardashian met with contestants Sam and Dexter to help them transform their lives and get the revenge bodies they desired.
The first contestant Khloe met with on this episode was Sam, who explained that she and her girlfriend Nicole have gained weight since the time they started dating. Sam told Khloe that over time, their weight has become an "issue" in their relationship and they haven't been intimate as a result.
So in order to save their relationship, Khloe suggests that the couple go on the revenge body journey together.
"You guys could fall in love all over again," Khloe told Sam. "And that's my hopes and dreams for you."
"Me too," Sam replied.
Nicole agrees to go on the journey with Sam, so Khloe hooks them up with celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, who immediately gets them to break a sweat.
"I'm willing to do Revenge Body to keep my girlfriend," Nicole said. "I'm ready to be the person that Samantha wants me to be. I want to spend the rest of my life with her."
But during the journey, the couple decides it would be best to separate, train on their own and surprise each other at the end.
At their reveal, Nicole shows off her 50 pound weight loss and Sam reveals she's reached 135 pounds! And during their reunion, Nicole surprises Sam by proposing and Sam breaks down in tears and accepts!
The second contestant Khloe met with was Dexter, a former college football player whose "downward spiral" after being made third string during his senior year caused him to "eat, eat, eat."
Now, Dexter wants to get in shape and impress his dad, Robert, who's "always working out."
So to help Dexter, Khloe sets him up with celebrity trainer Corey Calliet who takes him from 267 to 220, helping him lose 47 pounds!
When Dexter does his reveal, his dad is overcome with emotion and tells Dexter he looks "great."
Take a look the recap video to see Sam, Nicole and Dexter's Revenge Body transformations!
