She said yes!

One contestant received the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday's Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian!

On the episode, host Khloe Kardashian met with contestants Sam and Dexter to help them transform their lives and get the revenge bodies they desired.

The first contestant Khloe met with on this episode was Sam, who explained that she and her girlfriend Nicole have gained weight since the time they started dating. Sam told Khloe that over time, their weight has become an "issue" in their relationship and they haven't been intimate as a result.

So in order to save their relationship, Khloe suggests that the couple go on the revenge body journey together.

"You guys could fall in love all over again," Khloe told Sam. "And that's my hopes and dreams for you."

"Me too," Sam replied.