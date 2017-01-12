Series Premiere
EXCLUSIVE!

Khloe Kardashian Says It's ''Great to Know'' Three Suspects Have Been Charged in Kim's Paris Robbery: ''That Brings Definite Comfort''

"Thank you for the breaking news!"

Khloe Kardashian just got an update on Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery during an exclusive interview with E! News.

While sitting down with E! News' Catt Sadler, the Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian host learned that three suspects in Kim's Paris robbery were charged.

"I knew they took in I think like 14 yesterday or something like that, so it's great to know that three are charged, I don't know if they're charging more," Khloe responds in the clip above.

She continues, "It's just disgusting that someone would rob anybody, whether you're the poorest of the poor or the richest of the rich. No one deserves to be treated like that, so I think anybody should be accountable for those actions that they do."

Khloe says that it does bring her "comfort" because it's a "really traumatic" experience, not just for Kim but for "everyone else involved."

Take a look at the interview above to see Khloe react to the news and to see what else she had to say about the robbery!

