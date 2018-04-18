11. Every time she's tried to normalize breastfeeding.

Pink is a big advocate of being yourself and staying true to what you believe in and that's been proven time and time again with her honest posts about being a mother and breastfeeding. It's very inspirational.

12. Having her children on set for all of her projects, like music videos.

Not only has Pink had her kids on tour with her, but when she filmed her "Just Like Fire" video from Alice Through the Looking Glass, she brought Willow along and gave her a matching costume #lifegoals.

13. Being an extreme sport enthusiast.

Most moms tell you to go outside and play, but not many moms go with you. If they do play outside with their children, we doubt it's BMX riding or other extreme sports.

14. The time she cried with another mom in the grocery store, because parenting is hard.

Pink really is just a mom trying to figure things out so when she posted a story about another mom getting strength from her parenting because, "I'm not afraid to f--k up in public," and then admits she cried with the lady at the grocery store you can't help but love her even more.

15. When she got real about the advice she has for Willow…and her motto: What would mom do?

As Cosmopolitan's January 2018 cover girl, Pink opened up all about her advice for her daughter, including be weird, because "it's very boring to be normal," and what her daughter's motto should be, AKA, "what would mom do?"

16. When she realized that losing is okay and vented about it on Instagram.

In January 2018, Pink lost at the Grammys, but she performed her heart out, her daughter met her favorite singers and her husband made her a flask full of liquor, and she was totally zen about it all. "I lost my 19th Grammy nomination, I consoled another talented loser, whom I love, and I kept my feet on the ground (cause spectators like to dare me to.) y'all I'm so proud of myself I'm gonna buy myself a drink tonight. Perseverance. Perspective, gratitude," she shared on Instagram.