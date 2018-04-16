Who Won Coachella 2018? Cast Your Vote Now!

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Beyonce, Coachella, 2018

Robin Harper

Who will you crown the king or queen of Coachella?! 

The annual music festival is known to draw a crowd of fun, stylish and a little over-the-top music lovers. Not to mention, celebs flock to the desert in droves to see the A-list performers.

This year, headliner Beyoncé gave a heart-stopping performance and even enlisted hubby Jay-Z and Destiny's Child band-mates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams to help her bring down the house.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner made her first post-pregnancy appearance with beau Travis Scott and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner by her side. Justin Bieber danced like no one was watching and The Weeknd got his PDA on with Bieber's ex Chantel Jeffries and his own ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid.

Photos

Coachella 2018: Star Sightings

And how about Nicki Minaj partying with Shania Twain and Timothée Chalamet?!

It's up to you to make the ultimate decision: who won 2018 Coachella? Vote in the poll below! 

Who Won Coachella 2018?
And the festival fan favorite is...
66.7
7.1
1.8
3.0
3.6
4.8
13.1

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Coachella , Beyoncé , Festivals , Music , Top Stories , Justin Bieber , Kylie Jenner
Latest News
Cardi B, Coachella 2018

Pregnant Cardi B Brings Her Twerking Skills to the Coachella Music Festival

Miranda Lambert, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018, Winners

2018 Academy of Country Music Awards Winners: The Complete List

Miranda Lambert, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018, Winners

Miranda Lambert Makes History at 2018 ACM Awards: "I Cannot Believe This"

Hillary Scott, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018, Show

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Returns to the Stage 2 Months After Welcoming Twins

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

Gwen Stefani Is Blake Shelton's Biggest Fan at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards

2018 ACM Awards, Jason Aldean, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett

Watch the 2018 ACM Awards Pay Tribute to Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Miranda Lambert, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

Miranda Lambert Looks Red Hot at 2018 ACM Awards After Anderson East Split

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.