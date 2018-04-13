TV's Most Stylish Character 2018: Vote for Your Favorite Now!

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 10:53 AM

Like the red carpet, TV is an endless supply of fashion inspiration.

For one, there are so many shows with noteworthy stylists that finding a character to represent your style is easy. For example, if you are a power player at work in need of an equally impactful garbs, Scandal and House of Cards are good places to start. Or, if you're a high school senior in need of a summer wardrobe that will reap heart-eye emojis on Instagram, binge-watching Riverdale is a promising solution.

The only caveat is that watching TV is similar to window shopping—it's hard to tell who is wearing what. Thankfully, brands like The Limited, who released an limited edition Scandal collection, or New York & Co., who partnered with Gabrielle Union on a very Mary Jane-like wardrobe, are making it easier to buy your favorite on-screen style.

Best Dressed of the Week: Cardi B, Lily James and More!

Now that Being Mary Jane and Scandal are on their final seasons, which TV character will be the next to inspire a fashion collection?

Tell us your predictions below!

ABC/CW

Most On-Trend
Which TV character would be the best fashion blogger?
51.7
27.6
20.7
ABC/HBO

Best Mom Style
Which character is the most stylish mom?
29.5
70.5
0.0
ABC/NBC/NETFLIX

Most Badass Style
Which TV characters' style kicks butt?
7.5
65.0
27.5
NETFLIX/ABC

Best Power Suits
Which TV character has the best professional wardrobe?
18.4
10.5
71.1
HULU/FOX/COMEDY CENTRAL

Best Use of Color
Which TV character has the most creative style?
46.3
48.8
4.9
NETFLIX/HBO

Best Style in a Period Drama
Which TV character has the best style?
45.5
45.5
9.1

