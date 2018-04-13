Tim P. Whitby/ Getty Images
Major style inspiration ahead!
While many celebrities are headed to Coachella this weekend to embrace their inner boho, there was still tons of great fashion this week that channeled more polished vibes and red carpet glam. Case in point: Lily James showed us how to do spring formal right at the world premiere of The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, wearing an off-the-shoulder floral Emilia Wickstead dress. Her emerald-green earrings added the perfect touch.
On the flip side, Cardi B, Gabrielle Union and Kerry Washington proved that more is more (in terms of layers and accessories) when it comes to street style.
Kerry Washington
There was a lot going on here, but every element was crucial. The Johanna Ortiz fall 2018 coat was equal parts military and floral, while her Fendi top and white skirt, Giuseppe Zanotti pumps, Elie Saab sunglasses and Christian Louboutin clutch were giving us life.
Kate Hudson
The pregnant A-lister was all smiles in a lace Stella McCartney dress at the Harry Winston Hong Kong Opening Ceremony this week.
Jackson Lee / Splash News
Gabrielle Union
In the name of Gabby, everyone should pair a power suit with a crop top and a green coat.
Jennifer Garner
The Alias alum looked both parts boss and summer-ready in a satin mini dress and black pumps.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Alexandra Shipp
The X-Men: Apocalypse actress worked that Ralph Lauren spring 2018 dress on the red carpet of GLAAD's 2018 Rising Stars Luncheon. Twirl, girl, twirl!
Rita Ora
It still feels chilly in NYC. Luckily, the "For You" singer was all covered up in a Wolford turtleneck, Vetements jacket and Stella McCartney pants. Is it us or is she giving us major Jennifer Lopez Shades of Blue vibes?
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake's other half flaunted her figure in a flattering Cushnie et Ochs jumpsuit and Jimmy Choo shoes. The proportions of the exaggerated sleeves create such an interesting shape.
Cardi B
Now this is pregnancy style that makes a statement.
Naomie Harris
The Rampage actress was seen leaving BBC Radio 1 in decorative Derek Lam frock full of fringe. This dress is pretty much boomerang gold.
Tim P. Whitby/ Getty Images
Lily James
The Brit actress looked like spring perfection in an off-the-shoulder Emilia Wickstead dress for The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society world premiere.
