Lily James, Cardi B and More Top This Week's Best Dressed Looks

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 5:05 AM

ESC: Best Dressed, Lily James

Tim P. Whitby/ Getty Images

Major style inspiration ahead!

While many celebrities are headed to Coachella this weekend to embrace their inner boho, there was still tons of great fashion this week that channeled more polished vibes and red carpet glam. Case in point: Lily James showed us how to do spring formal right at the world premiere of The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, wearing an off-the-shoulder floral Emilia Wickstead dress. Her emerald-green earrings added the perfect touch. 

On the flip side, Cardi B, Gabrielle Union and Kerry Washington proved that more is more (in terms of layers and accessories) when it comes to street style. 

Photos

Celeb-Inspired Spring 2018 Denim Trends You Need to Try Now

To see the best dressed stars of the week, keep scrolling!

ESC: Best Dressed, Kerry Washington

BACKGRID

Kerry Washington

There was a lot going on here, but every element was crucial. The Johanna Ortiz fall 2018 coat was equal parts military and floral, while her Fendi top and white skirt, Giuseppe Zanotti pumps, Elie Saab sunglasses and Christian Louboutin clutch were giving us life. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Kate Hudson

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Kate Hudson

The pregnant A-lister was all smiles in a lace Stella McCartney dress at the Harry Winston Hong Kong Opening Ceremony this week. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Gabrielle Union

Jackson Lee / Splash News

Gabrielle Union

In the name of Gabby, everyone should pair a power suit with a crop top and a green coat. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Jennifer Garner

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

Jennifer Garner

The Alias alum looked both parts boss and summer-ready in a satin mini dress and black pumps. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Alexandra Shipp

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Alexandra Shipp

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress worked that Ralph Lauren spring 2018 dress on the red carpet of GLAAD's 2018 Rising Stars Luncheon. Twirl, girl, twirl!

ESC: Best Dressed, Lily James

Gotham/GC Images

Rita Ora

It still feels chilly in NYC. Luckily, the "For You" singer was all covered up in a Wolford turtleneck, Vetements jacket and Stella McCartney pants. Is it us or is she giving us major Jennifer Lopez Shades of Blue vibes?

ESC: Best Dressed, Jessica Biel

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake's other half flaunted her figure in a flattering Cushnie et Ochs jumpsuit and Jimmy Choo shoes. The proportions of the exaggerated sleeves create such an interesting shape. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Cardi B

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

Cardi B

Now this is pregnancy style that makes a statement. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Naomie Harris

Simon James/GC Images

Naomie Harris

The Rampage actress was seen leaving BBC Radio 1 in decorative Derek Lam frock full of fringe. This dress is pretty much boomerang gold. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Lily James

Tim P. Whitby/ Getty Images

Lily James

The Brit actress looked like spring perfection in an off-the-shoulder Emilia Wickstead dress for The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society world premiere.

Best Dressed of the Week: 4/13
Who is the best dressed star of the week?
Vote on your favorite look now!

Kaia Gerber Makes Your Dad's Favorite Vacation Shirt Look Chic

