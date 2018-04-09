Which Designer Do You Think Meghan Markle Will Choose for Her Wedding Dress? Vote Now!

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 3:29 PM

Meghan Markle

ROBERT PERRY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle is a major style icon! 

Prince Harry's future bride will be walking down the aisle in a little over a month, and of course, the world wants to know who she will be wearing. Meghan looks amazing in pretty much everything, so it's hard to know which designer she will choose for her big day.

We've rounded up a list of some of her best looks and designers, and want you to vote on who you think she'll choose for her fairytale wedding. Will it be Burberry, who seems to be her go-to designer as of late. Or will she go with Alexander McQueen, whose sleek designs always have her looking chic?

Scroll through the gallery below and then vote on which designer you think she should choose! 

Meghan Markle's Former Stylist Talks Wedding Gown Styles

Meghan Markle

ROBERT PERRY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Burberry

A little Burberry goes a long way! Meghan's style screams sophisticated and classy, which might make a Burberry gown all the more likely.  

ESC: Meghan Markle

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Dolce & Gabbana

You can't top a lady in red. Especially when she looks this incredible. This Dolce & Gabbana look is definitely what fairytales are made of. 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

John Stillwell/PA Images via Getty Images

Alexander McQueen

Meghan and her prince were caught in the rain, but she didn't let that ruin her classy Alexander McQueen pant suit! 

Meghan Markle, Peter Som, Spring NYFW, Best Looks

Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Peter Som

The actress attended Peter Som's fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2015, and was spotted wearing the designer from head to toe. 

ESC: Meghan Markle

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Wolford

She opted for a Wolford navy top. One of many Wolford pieces she has been spotted wearing recently. 

ESC: Meghan Markle

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Veronica Beard

This is definitely one of her better street-style looks. Plus, she has been spotted wearing Veronica Beard pieces on numerous occasions. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Alexi Lubomirski / Kensington Palace

Ralph & Russo

For her official engagement photos she donned a sheer ensemble that was a departure from classic royal style, but looked absolutely stunning. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Meghan Markle

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Amanda Wakeley

She's definitely a vision in white! Although Amanda Wakeley doesn't currently have a wedding collection, something tells us she would make an exception for Meghan. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Jason Wu

Jason Wu is the designer responsible for Michelle Obama's 2009 and 2013 Inaugural Ball looks, so a royal wedding is right in his wheelhouse! 

Meghan Markle

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Stella McCartney

This designer is all about age-old elegance, so Meghan would feel quite at home in a Stella McCartney original. 

Royal Wedding Dress Designer
Which designer do you think Meghan Markle will choose for her wedding dress?
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royals , Royal Wedding , Fashion , VG , Top Stories
