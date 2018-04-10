Roseanne's a Ratings Powerhouse, But Where Does It Rank Among All the TV Revivals? Vote for Your Favorite Now!

by Brett Malec | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 4:00 AM

The proof is in the pudding: Roseanne is a ratings powerhouse!

The revival of Roseanne Barr's hit ABC comedy series garnered a whopping 18.2 million viewers when it premiered on Tuesday, Mar. 27, a number larger than the audience it had for its one-hour series finale in 1997.

Roseanne's week two ratings stayed strong at over 15 million, proving the revival is here to stay for the foreseeable future.

But where does Roseanne rank among other famous TV revivals from recent years? 

Jersey Shore just returned with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which premiered as MTV's highest rated new show in six years. Fan-favorite Will & Grace has garnered lots of praise from critics and fans alike. Then there's the nostalgia of shows like Fuller House and Gilmore Girls.

Vote for your favorite TV revival below to see if your top pick matches other fans' faves, then scroll through our photo gallery to see E!'s official ranking!

TV's Best Revivals
Which TV revival is so good it's almost better than the original?!
TV's Recent Revivals—Ranked!

