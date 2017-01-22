The Royals Recap: Prince Liam Gets Revenge on Robert in Intense Boxing Match, But He Still Loses the Girl
"I don't wanna go home!"
Mariah Carey convinced an injured Bryan Tanaka to stay on tour on Sunday's Mariah's World!
On the show, the dancer received the results of his MRI and doctors told him he has to rest for four weeks, which means he can't do anymore shows on the tour. On top of that, Tanaka just witnessed Mariah with her fiancé James Packer get "touchy feely," which made him feel "a little crazy."
After reaching this "low point," Tanaka said that maybe it would be best for him to "go home."
But Mariah wasn't going to let him leave that easily, so she and her squad came up with a plan to get Tanaka on stage while Mimi is singing "Touch My Body." After successfully getting Tanaka on stage, Mariah performed a sexy lap dance on Tanaka that completely changed his mind about leaving the tour.
What else did Tanaka have to say about Mariah on this episode?
Take a look at the recap to find out and to see what Mimi had to say about Tanaka wanting to leave!
1. Mariah "Feels Bad'" She Didn't Get to Spend "Quality Time" With James:
Mariah's fiancé James had flown in to see Mimi on tour, but he didn't stay long.
"Did your fiancé leave already?" Mariah's manager Stella asks.
"Yes," Mariah replies. "I just feel like…I feel bad because I didn't get to spend quality time with him. I don't know how we're gonna be able to put this together because we keep pushing things."
Stella asks Mariah if James was "upset" and why he "left so soon" and Mariah says she doesn't know.
"I don't know because I asked him if everything was good…I think he had to get back to deal with his own business," Mariah explains. "I just wish I had more time to give him, like more quality time to be with him but I really don't have that right now."
Mimi goes on to say, "This is a very demanding schedule…James has so many responsibilities…it's not really easy for us to spend time together."
Bryan Tanaka Admits It ''F--king Sucks'' Seeing Mariah Carey & James Packer Get ''Touchy Feely'' on Mariah's World
E!
2. Stella Says Tanaka Is "Sad" Over Mariah's Engagement:
While at breakfast, Stella notices that Tanaka seems very unhappy.
"I typically don't have this thing called feelings, I'm desensitized," Stella says. "But I must've caught some today because now I see a different side of Tanaka and it's like sad Tanaka."
Stells goes on to say, "I think that Tanaka is sad because it's finally sunk in that Mariah is engaged. He can't dance, he can't have the girl...he's going through a lot."
E!
3. Tanaka Admits He Felt "a Little Crazy" Seeing Mariah & James Together:
After receiving the results of his MRI, Tanaka learns that he has a "fractured patella" or a crack in his kneecap.
"What the doctor is saying is that I have to spend four weeks doing nothing, literally resting," Tanaka explains. "And unfortunately that means I can't do any more shows."
Tanaka continues, "To make matters worse, with Mariah, I'm pretty confused about things. When I saw Mariah and James together, I'm not gonna lie I felt a little crazy. Especially because we're in the same room together, I'm at the other end of the table, she's at the other end of the table with him and I feel like there's a complete disconnect, when just before I felt a crazy connection."
He then explains that he's "confused" about "what's real."
"It kind of puts things into perspective a little bit," Tanaka says. "It's throwing me off, this is a low point for me. Maybe it is the best that I go home."
''He's an Incredibly Special Person!'' Mariah Carey Shocks Bryan Tanaka, Gives Him a Sexy Lap Dance on Stage: See His Reaction
E!
4. Mariah Surprises Tanaka With a Lap Dance:
After Tanaka sends a text saying he's leaving the tour, Mariah and her squad surprise Tanaka by bringing him on stage during Mimi's performance.
"I'm freakin' out!" Tanaka says about being pulled on stage. "What the heck is going on? I feel pretty nervous, pretty shocked...I got a lot of energy going on, fluttering through my body."
Mariah then straddles a seated Tanaka and does a sexy lap dance.
After the performance, Mariah calls Tanaka a "really special person" and admits that she doesn't "want Tanaka to leave" the tour.
"It was pretty amazing," Tanaka says of the dance. "That moment when I got to go on stage for a second, it was a special moment in time for Mariah and myself. I felt like no one really understood what I was going through and just to get that little extra love from Mariah...I'm not gonna lie it made me feel a lot better."
Tanaka continues, "At the end of the day, I'm extremely happy that Mariah's in my life. So if it just is that, it's great, I'd rather have that than nothing at all. I don't wanna go home! I wanna stay here."
5. Mariah & Her Squad Try Some "Treats" in Amsterdam:
While in Amsterdam, Mariah and her squad head to a cafe where they serve special "treats" and one dancer ends up "f--ked up."
After eating the treats, dancer Shaun is left feeling a little off.
"I smell the cold," he tells the group. "Oh my goodness, oh s--t!"
Shaun is in denial about the experience and everyone can't stop laughing at his behavior.
Mariah then asks Shaun, "Why won't you allow yourself to be high? Everybody else can clearly see that you are f--ked up!"
E!
6. Mariah & Tanaka Cozy Up on the Tour Bus:
At the end of the episode, Mariah, her dancers, Stella and the rest of her entourage are hanging together on the tour bus, drinking and having a good time. That's when Mariah and Tanaka share some cozy moments together.
"When Tanaka first came on, it brought up a whole bunch of different feelings," Mariah admits. "We're just really good friends and we share like a million memories together and we have a very cool and special relationship. And that doesn't even describe it, you know what I mean? You just don't have that connection with everybody."
When Stella sees Mariah and Tanaka on the tour bus she asks, "Is this really happening? At the end of the day you have to love who you work with, you have to love each other. So you know sometimes it's easy for people to sort of walk into your life and you know fill the time in. But, holy s--t, I don't...I just, I just, I just...I can't keep up."
Watch brand new episodes of Mariah's World Sundays at 9e|6p only on E!