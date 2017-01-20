BRAND NEW
''He's an Incredibly Special Person!'' Mariah Carey Shocks Bryan Tanaka, Gives Him a Sexy Lap Dance on Stage: See His Reaction

by Jess Cohen

"What the heck is going on?!"

Bryan Tanaka gets a major surprise from Mariah Carey on this Sunday's Mariah's World! The injured dancer is watching Mariah perform when suddenly he's carried on the stage.

"I'm freakin' out!" Tanaka says. "I feel pretty nervous, pretty shocked...I got a lot of energy going on, fluttering through my body."

The dancers sit Tanaka down in a chair and blindfold him while Mariah walks over and starts singing her hit song, "Touch My Body."

Mariah then gives Tanaka a sexy lap dance and when it's over she tells the crowd, "That was his moment, he wounded his leg during the tour!"

This dance comes shortly after Tanaka surprised Mariah with a lap dance of her own. And when talking about her moment with Tanaka, Mariah says, "I loved the fact that they brought Tanaka up on stage, he's a really really incredibly special person."

So what did Tanaka have to say about the experience?

Take a look at the Mariah's World clip above to see the sexy lap dance and to see Tanaka react!

Watch brand new episodes of Mariah's World Sundays at 9e|6p only on E!

