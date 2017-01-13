Mariah Carey had a hard time continuing with her tour after Prince's death.
In this emotional scene from Sunday's Mariah's World, Mimi takes the stage in Paris after learning about her friend Prince's passing and admits she didn't know if she was going to "make it through" the show.
"I'm not sure if everybody has heard the news yet that we lost one of the greatest, most incredible geniuses that we've ever had in music," Mariah tells the crowd. "He was just one of a kind and just so amazing and I didn't know if I was gonna be able to come out here and put on a show and be festive."
Jim Spellman/WireImage
But Mariah thought about it and realized she's in Paris and "that's what Prince would want me to do."
Mariah says, "I think he would want me to get through it."
She then tells the audience, "He was a friend to me too and he talked me through some times I really, really needed somebody."
So to honor Prince, Mariah asks the crowd if they can have a moment of silence for her "incredible" friend.
Take a look at the Mariah's World clip above to see Mimi get emotional while talking about Prince.
Watch brand new episodes of Mariah's World Sundays at 9e|6p only on E!