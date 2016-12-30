RETURNS
Mariah Carey Prank Calling an Assistant Is the Funniest Thing You'll See All Day: Watch the Hilarious Video!

Mariah Carey loves a good prank!

On this Sunday's Mariah's World, Mariah and her squad decide to have a little fun with Stella's assistant Molly, who's out getting food for them.

"Where's my food?" Mariah asks in the exclusive clip above.

"We gotta call Molly," Mariah's makeup artist Kristofer tells her.

He then suggests that Mariah call Molly because she's the "best prank caller on earth."

Mariah then agrees and hilariously pretends to be "Mariah's aunt Pamela" while on the phone with Molly.

So how does Molly react to Pamela?

Take a look at the clip above to see the LOL-worthy Mariah's World scene!

Watch brand new episodes of Mariah's World Sundays at 9e|6p only on E!

