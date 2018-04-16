New mama Khloe Kardashian picked a special moniker for her firstborn.

It's been four days since the reality star gave birth to her and NBA pro Tristan Thompson's baby girl and now E! News can confirm the cherub's name is True Thompson.

Of course, a unique name is no surprise in this family as the youngster joins fellow cousins North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Dream Kardashianand Stormi Webster. But what is the special meaning behind True? Kris Jenner may be able to help.

"I'm so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT... my Grandfather's name on my Dad's side was True Otis Houghton....my real Dad's name was Robert True Houghton...so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!!" the proud grandma shared on Instagram. "#lovebug #familytradition #family @true."

And yes, True already has an Instagram account that received more than 20,000 followers in 25 minutes.