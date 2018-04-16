by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 12:21 PM
Hold onto those guesses, ladies and gentlemen! We officially have some answers.
After much excitement and anticipation, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are ready to reveal the name of their baby girl. Drumroll please!
Without further ado, the couple announced that they decided on…True Thompson.
On Monday, Khloe took to Instagram to reveal the news, "Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"
Back in September, multiple sources told E! News that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was expecting her first child with the basketball player. And while Khloe didn't confirm the news herself until December, those close to the businesswomen knew she was so excited to expand her family.
"Khloe is so happy. You have no idea," one source shared with us at the time.
Jerritt Clark
During her pregnancy journey, E! News also learned that Khloe was being "extra healthy with her diet." At the same time, she couldn't help but crave a few sugary foods including Oreo cookies.
Through it all, Khloe always knew that she had the support of her sisters throughout the past several months.
"She is really relying on her sisters through this pregnancy," a source shared with us. "Kourtney always shares her health tips and laughs at Khloe because she is so cautious and thinks that if she makes one wrong move that she will mess things up."
As for how parenthood is treating Khloe today, all signs point to a happy mama despite some recent relationship drama.
"Everyone is focused on helping Khloe and staying positive at this time," a source recently shared with E! News. "They want her to be comfortable and not stressed at all. They are focusing on the baby and crying a lot of happy tears at the moment."
Congratulations to the family on their newest addition.
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!
Inside Tristan Thompson's Life Before Khloe Kardashian: Girlfriends, Scandals and His Road to NBA Riches
Ellen DeGeneres Gives $1 Million to High School Athletes Impacted by Hurricane Harvey: See Their Priceless Reactions
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!