Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a baby girl.

E! News confirmed the news on Thursday.

According to an insider, the 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went into labor on Wednesday. After her water broke, the reality star went into labor for "several hours," per another source. She then delivered the baby at a Cleveland hospital Thursday morning. Thankfully, her mother, Kris Jenner, her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, and her BFF, Malika Haqq, were all there for support.

"She labored with Kris all day on Wednesday," the first insider said.

The first insider also said the baby's father, Tristan Thompson, was there for the birth. The Cleveland Cavaliers player had a game against the New York Knicks in Ohio on Wednesday.

"He wants to spend as much time with the baby as he can," the first insider added.