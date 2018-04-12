Khloe Kardashian Is a Mom! Look Back at Her Cutest Quotes on Motherhood, Family & Having Kids

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 10:20 AM

It's been a long road to motherhood for Khloe Kardashian.

From reflecting on her time married to ex-husband Lamar Odom to facing an infertility scare while considering being the surrogate for Kim Kardashian's third child, KoKo's been through a lot.

After all the ups and downs, Khloe's "greatest dream realized" was achieved when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star got pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in September 2017. After going public with the news in December 2017, Khloe finally started opening up about her pregnancy and all the good, bad and LOL moments she's had so far.

Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Quotes on Motherhood

In honor of Khloe's new baby girl, let's take a look at all her quotes on motherhood, pregnancy and babies!

For more on the birth of Khloe's baby girl, watch E! News weekdays at 7 and 11 p.m.!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!

