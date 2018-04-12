Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com
by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 9:41 AM
Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com
Khloe Kardashianis officially a mom!
The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to a baby girl, her first child with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, a source confirmed to E! News on Thursday. No other details were immediately available.
As fans will recall, sources revealed in September 2017 that Khloe was pregnant, but it wasn't until almost six months along her journey to baby that the 33-year-old finally announced the couple of more than a year was expecting. Kardashian shared a photo of her growing baby bump with an emotional message to her fans, calling the major life milestone her "greatest dream realized."
"I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life!" she penned at the time.
Despite keeping a low-profile throughout the first stretch of her pregnancy with baggy ensembles and expertly-placed handbags, Khloe couldn't help but share special moments from the final few months as a mom-to-be with fans. The Good American designer's baby bump made a sparkly appearance at Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve bash alongside her pregnant sister, Kylie Jenner, and she continued to document her usual workout routines with Kourtney Kardashian.
And in early March, Khloe was treated to a star-studded baby shower where her family and closest friends celebrated at the Hotel Bel Air in Los Angeles.
"My baby shower was unbelievable, magical, everything I could have dreamed of and more!!!" Khloe shared on her website. "We felt so much LOVE from everyone and it is a day I know Tristan and I will never forget. I'm still dreaming."
The road to baby was not without a major bump, however, as Kardashian gave birth to her little one on the heels of an alleged cheating scandal surrounding her longtime beau.
The Kardashian-Jenner family had KoKo's back as mama Kris Jenner flew to Cleveland to be there for her daughter in her time of need. Khloe's famous sisters are also expected to make the trip.
An insider previously told E! News, "The whole family is especially happy for Khloe's pregnancy."
And of course, Khloe's felt the love from fellow moms Kourtney and Kim Kardashian. Another source said her sisters "have been giving her a lot of pregnancy tips and Khloe calls them for every little question she has. She is really relying on her sisters through this pregnancy. Kourtney always shares her health tips."
On an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe touched on her years-long desire to start a family of her own and revealed she had stopped taking birth control.
Soon after learning on the show that she was expecting a baby girl, Khloe expressed all her hopes for her daughter.
When asked to share the trait she hopes her baby inherits from the Kardashian side of the family, Khloe responded "loyalty and family unity!" And if her baby could excel in one area of life, the reality star answered with "self-love."
Congratulations to the new mom and dad!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!