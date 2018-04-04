The West's showed up and showed out this Easter holiday!

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday with a brand new photo featuring hubby Kanye West, 4-year-old daughter North West, 2-year-old son Saint West and newborn baby girl Chicago West. It marked the first snapshot the E! reality star has shared of the newly-expanded family of five.

Despite how picture-perfect (not to mention chic) they all look, Kim admitted the behind-the-scenes process wasn't as simple as 1, 2, 3... cheese!

"I don't think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too," she wrote in the caption.