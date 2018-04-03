Go Inside Khloe Kardashian's Private Gym

Khloe Kardashian, Fitness

KhloewithaK.com

She's got all the workout essentials! 

Khloe Kardashian is always on the move, but that doesn't mean she can't find the time to squeeze in a workout. Especially when her own personal gym looks this fantastic! The mom-to-be posted on her app Tuesday giving the world a sneak peek into her incredible gym located in Los Angeles. 

Below you can see some of the equipment she swears by. Including a Bosu ball to help shape those glutes, and a foam roller to help massage her muscles. Plus, she has a pretty impressive set of weights if you ask us! Naturally she made sure they're all organized in order from lightest to heaviest. The Revenge Body star takes her fitness seriously, and it would be hard not to with a gym like this.

As for her most surprising must-have gym essential? It's all about safety first. "If a gym buddy needs water or a towel, I've got that covered too! And don't forget the hand sanitizer," she wrote on her app. See the photos below! 

Khloe Kardashian Lists Traits She Hopes Her Baby Inherits

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!

