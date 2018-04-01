In the words of the real Todd Kraines: "payback's a bitch, motherf--ker!"

The man behind Scott Disick's infamous Keeping Up With the Kardashians prank call is getting some sweet revenge on Kourtney Kardashian in E! News' hilarious new April Fool's Day PSA video.

"Kourt? It's me!" Todd says to Kourtney over the phone in the spot. "It's me! It's Todd Kraines," she answers without knowing she's getting tricked.

"When that whole thing was going on, like did you guys ever think about how it would affect my life?" Todd asks before Kourt deadpans, "No."

"Hi. I'm Todd Kraines and you literally would know me from one thing and one thing only," Todd later addresses the camera as part of his official PSA. "In honor of April Fool's Day, I'm here to bring awareness to the consequences seemingly harmless pranks can have on people's lives—not just for a day, but forever. So f--ked up man."