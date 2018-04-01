EXCLUSIVE!

"Payback's a Bitch!" Watch Todd Kraines Prank Call Kourtney Kardashian in Hilarious April Fool's Day PSA

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Sun., Apr. 1, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

In the words of the real Todd Kraines: "payback's a bitch, motherf--ker!"

The man behind Scott Disick's infamous Keeping Up With the Kardashians prank call is getting some sweet revenge on Kourtney Kardashian in E! News' hilarious new April Fool's Day PSA video.

"Kourt? It's me!" Todd says to Kourtney over the phone in the spot. "It's me! It's Todd Kraines," she answers without knowing she's getting tricked.

"When that whole thing was going on, like did you guys ever think about how it would affect my life?" Todd asks before Kourt deadpans, "No."

"Hi. I'm Todd Kraines and you literally would know me from one thing and one thing only," Todd later addresses the camera as part of his official PSA. "In honor of April Fool's Day, I'm here to bring awareness to the consequences seemingly harmless pranks can have on people's lives—not just for a day, but forever. So f--ked up man."

Photos

Meet the Real Todd Kraines

The real estate agent goes into detail about how Scott and Kourtney's KUWTK pranks affected his life and made him seem like a "total nut job" to Kris Jenner.

"The Todd Kraines prank placed me in an extremely, extremely uncomfortable situation," Todd explains. "Kris would call me asking if I was behind these pranks and I had no idea what the hell was going on. Do I need to call the FBI? Was someone using my name? Identity theft is a serious crime." 

Photos

Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima's Cutest Pics

Scott Disick, Todd Kraines, Prank, GIF, KUWTK

E!

"This April Fool's Day, believe nothing and trust no one more than any other day," Todd warns. "Think before you prank and the aftermath could be eternally viral."

Check out the video to hear Kourtney admit the prank was her idea and to see Todd reveal his prank call to Kourtney over the phone!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kourtney Kardashian , , Top Stories , Exclusives , Apple News , Kardashian News , Scott Disick
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian Undresses and Straddles Boyfriend Younes Bendjima in Seriously Sexy Instagram Pic

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Mason Disick, Mexico, Snapchat

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Head to Cabo for ''Couple's Retreat'' With His Kids

Prince William, Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Joins Royal Family at Easter Service Days Before Due Date

Hillary Scott, 2017 CMA Awards

How Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Is Setting Herself Up for the Best Year Yet

ESC: April Horoscopes, Olivia Munn, Cancer

Your Spring Wardrobe Staple, Based on Your April Horoscope

Jon Gosselin

Jon Gosselin to Celebrate 41st Birthday With One of His and Kate's 8 Kids

Taylor Swift Defends Hayley Kiyoko After Upsetting Swifties

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.