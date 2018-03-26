Kylie Jenner Shares Her "Summer Goals" With Throwback Bikini Photo

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 8:09 AM

It may only be March, but Kylie Jenner already has her "summer goals" set.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a throwback photo of her in a bikini on Sunday and captioned the post "summer goals #tb." 

The photo comes hours after the 20-year-old makeup mogul posted a video of her baring her toned stomach on Snapchat. Both posts also come about seven weeks after she and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first child Stormi Webster

In fact, Kylie has shared several photos of her post-baby body since giving birth. Earlier this month, she shared a photo of her hitting the hot tub with bestie Jordyn Woods, swapping out a swimsuit for her Calvin Klein undergarments. She also shared another photo of her baring her stomach on Mar. 1 and captioned it "1 monthhhhhh."

Kylie Jenner Bares Slim Stomach in Selfie Video

It seems like the reality star is using a waist trainer to meet her fitness goals. She shared a picture of her wearing one last week on Instagram.

However, the new mom isn't just sharing photos of her body. She's also given the internet peeks of her little bundle of joy. Just last week, she posted her first selfies with her daughter.

As a reality TV star, Kylie shares many aspects of her life with her fans. And while she chose to keep her life fairly private during her pregnancy, she posted an 11-minute video of her pregnancy journey shortly after giving birth.

We can't wait to see more major milestones from Kylie and Stormi!

