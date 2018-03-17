by McKenna Aiello | Sat., Mar. 17, 2018 4:00 AM
Rob Kardashiancelebrates his 31st birthday today, the conclusion to one of the most trying—and rewarding—years of his life.
The reality TV star was forced to navigate the realities of single parenthood as his relationship with Blac Chynadeteriorated, all while managing ongoing health concerns and staying present for Dream Kardashian. Legal trouble also plagued Kris Jenner's only son, as his former girlfriend obtained a restraining order against him and jeopardized his custody rights.
But with the lows came the highs, Rob having flourished as a father to baby Dream and dedicating the past 12 months to her happiness.
Look back at his dramatic year in the timeline below:
Snapchat
March 2017:
Despite having called off their engagement the month before, Blac Chyna joins Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian for Rob's 30th birthday celebration. The entire family enjoys a private screening of Beauty and the Beast, and a source tells E! News Rob is eager to start "focusing more on himself, the baby and work."
April 2017:
Back together so soon? Rob and Chyna surprise fans with a cozy reunion on Snapchat, but the Lashed Salon owner steps out days later without her engagement ring.
A source ultimately clarifies their status, sharing, "They are co-parenting and independently working on themselves but they're more cordial now than they have been, which is why they hung out recently. But by no means are they back together."
June 2017:
As summer rolls around, rumors swirl that Rob is romancing Bad Girls Club star Meghan James. A source says his famous fam doesn't "trust her intentions," but it's Rob who finally sets the record straight. He denies ever meeting Meghan, and their alleged fling ends as soon as it sparked.
Meanwhile, Rob and Chyna get together to celebrate his first Father's Day at Disneyland with baby Dream.
Roger / AKM-GSI
July 2017:
Things take a turn for the worse one month later when Rob ignites an explicit social media war against Chyna. He shares nude photos of his ex, sexual text messages they allegedly exchanged and a video of Chyna kissing another man he says was sent to him.
He writes at the time, "I'm a savage and I always have been and I always will be and I don't give a f--k. All [you] may think my daughter may see this one day and I hope she does cuz this isn't love. Chyna been like this long before me but I chose to love all of her cuz I don't judge. But second the baby was born she got body surgery I paid for and was gone from me and Dream's life."
As a result, Chyna obtains a temporary restraining order against Rob as his attorney says his rant was "a spontaneous reaction that he regrets."
Chyna then appears on Good Morning America with her attorney, Lisa Bloom, to discuss the fallout. She describes feeling "devastated" and "betrayed" by Rob's actions, adding, "The moral of the story is, like, he doesn't respect me, so if you can't respect me, you have to respect the law."
Weeks later, an insider tells E! News that Rob is in counseling and determined to "be the best dad possible."
"Rob did apologize to the family and has major regrets over the way he acted," another source shares. "He is very remorseful and upset with himself over what he did."
September 2017:
Rob and Chyna reach a private agreement over the custody of their 10-month-old daughter.
Lisa Bloom tells E! News exclusively, "Because Rob agreed to continue to stay away from Chyna and not contact her, Chyna has agreed to take the domestic abuse hearing scheduled for Monday, September 18 off the calendar. She will always have the right to go back into court if further incidents of domestic abuse occur. This agreement does not resolve all disputes between Chyna and Rob."
November 2017:
On Dream's 1st birthday, Rob, Kim, Khloe and Kylie Jenner celebrate with a low-key bash at home. The birthday girl is also treated to a lavish, mermaid-themed party hosted by Chyna. Rob continues spending more and more time with his family during a Thanksgiving dinner at Kylie's place.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
December 2017: Rob skips out on participating in the family's Christmas card extravaganza, but Dream makes one adorable debut alongside "Lovey" (as Kris' grandkids call her) and Auntie KoKo.
February 2018:
After taking time away from the spotlight, Rob pops back up on Twitter to respond to a fan who says they miss him. "Me too," he replies, prompting a flurry of supportive messages from his 7.5 million followers.
To another year full of health and happiness. Happy birthday, Rob!
