Watch Kim Kardashian Fix Wild Headlines Involving Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Mar. 15, 2018 2:29 PM

Be careful what you read about the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Earlier today, Kim Kardashian appeared in a new video for ELLE where she was asked to read headlines involving her closest family members.

Instead of getting fired up about the half-truths or exaggerated stories, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to rewrite the headlines and tell fans what really happened.

"Kris Jenner Really Is Trying to Trademark the Word 'Momager' for New Lifestyle Platform," one outlet's recent article read.

Please hold, Kim has the real story on this one.

"Kris Jenner Has Trademarked the Word 'Momager' and That Was a Decade Ago," she clarified as her new headline.

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Quotes on Motherhood

Kim Kardashian, Elle April 2018

Boo George

To be fair, not all articles are totally off base.

"Kanye West Sends Kim Kardashian Emails About What's Hot and What's Not" and "Kim Kardashian Proves a 3rd Baby Won't Stop Her From Posting Racy Photos" are pretty accurate according to the reality star and businesswoman.

"Kanye sent me an e-mail to not wear huge sunglasses anymore and what he does is he'll just send me amazing mood boards and great references of smaller glasses," she confessed. "He sends me inspiration e-mails."

But what about another headline regarding Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber? We'll let Kim address that in the video above.

"I think if I was editor for the day, I would put out real headlines," Kim concluded. "Like, 'Was that a crib being delivered to Kylie's house?' No, you guys are so dumb. Does a crib look that big?"

