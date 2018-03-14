Khloe Kardashian is getting ready to welcome her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson by stocking up on items from her baby registry. No surprise here, the mother-to-be has luxurious taste. The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star registered via Amazon Baby Registry and all of her items add up to more than $6,000!

"I have been looking forward to becoming a mom for a long time," Khloe tells Amazon, "and am so excited to be getting close to my daughter's birth."

Starting with her baby girl's nursery, Khloe hopes to receive a $649 Babyletto Convertible Crib—perfect for when her little one is ready to move on to a big girl bed. She's also requesting a $499.99 Dorel Baby Relax Glider to rock her daughter to sleep, as well as a $344.49 Lifenest Crib Mattress and $279.99 Halo Swivel Bassinet. However, not all of her wish-list items come with a hefty price tag. She also has her eye on a $36.50 Skip Hop owl nightlight.