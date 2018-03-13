SUNDAYS
Khloe Kardashian Sends Tristan Thompson the Sweetest Birthday Message: "You Will Forever Be My Always"

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Instagram

Tristan Thompson turned 27 on Tuesday, and Khloe Kardashian celebrated her beau's big day by sending him a loving birthday message.

"To the happiest of birthdays my love! How special is this thing called life that we share together?!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple kissing. "I am so blessed to be creating beautiful monumental memories with such a wonderful man! I hope this year brings you all that you dream of! You will forever be my always! I love you baby!"

The couple celebrated Thompson's birthday a little early on Saturday with a private dinner party at the Beauty & Essex restaurant in Hollywood. The Remy Martin-hosted event was completely decked out with candles, flowers and even balloons spelling out the Cleveland Cavaliers player's name.  

Family and friends surrounded Khloe and her basketball beau. Kylie Jenner and BFF Jordyn Woods were there along with Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes BendjimaKendall Jenner also attended the event along with Kris Jenner and beau Corey Gamble. However, these weren't the only famous faces in the bunch. NBA legend LeBron James was there, too as were Thompson's fellow teammates Kevin Love and Jordan Clarkson. A source told E! News Thompson's mom Andrea Thompson wase also there, as were singer Justine Skye and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky.

It was certainly a weekend full of celebrations for the couple. Earlier that day, Khloe enjoyed a luxurious baby shower with her family and friends. Held at the Grand Ballroom in the Hotel Bel Air in Los Angeles, the event was filled with pink flowers and balloons in honor of the upcoming arrival of their baby girl. The décor also featured a bright pink sign that read "Baby Thompson," as well as a giant giraffe topiary as a nod to Khloe's stuffed giraffe Henry. Per an insider, guests wore pink to the shower and sipped on champagne before enjoying a sit-down meal.

The mother-to-be wore a blush silk crepe robe and hand-beaded cocktail dress custom made by Sergio Hudson.

Khloe Kardashian, Family, Baby Shower, Pregnant

Instagram

In fact, Khloe had a lot of birthdays to celebrate this weekend. During her baby shower, she took a moment to sing "Happy Birthday" to her besties Malika and Khadijah Haqq and Jen Atkins and eat some unicorn birthday cake.

It won't be long now until Khloe and Thompson are celebrating the birth of their baby girl. 

