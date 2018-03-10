by McKenna Aiello | Sat., Mar. 10, 2018 3:07 PM
A baby shower fit for a queen!
Khloe Kardahian gathered her famous family and friends on Saturday afternoon in honor of the upcoming arrival of her and Tristan Thompson's baby girl. A source tells E! News the lavish celebration was held in the Grand Ballroom at the Hotel Bel Air in Los Angeles.
"They went all out for the shower with no expense spared and it's turned out to be stunning and gorgeous," the source shares.
KoKo's loved ones were hard at work prepping for the big event, adding that everyone is "so excited for Khloe and to see what she thinks."
Attendees included Kris Jenner,Kendall Jenner, jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, eyebrow specialist to the stars Anastasia, Kylie Jenner as well as Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, her daughter Brielle Biermann and more.
"The shower is very pink with thousands of pink flowers everywhere," our insider describes, "including hundreds of stems hanging from the ceiling that create an amazing first impression as guests walk in."
The mom-to-be, who donned a blush dress and overcoat, also paid tribute to her beloved stuffed giraffe named Henry, as we're told the entrance features a "huge giraffe topiary." Our source elaborates, "There are pink roses and hydrangeas everywhere, it's like an amazing pink garden with floor to ceiling flowers."
The 33-year-old let her millions of social media followers in on the fun-filled day, with one Instagram photo showcasing a neon pink sign that said "Baby Thompson" hung above hundreds of pink balloons.
Guests donned white and pink ensembles to the all-pink party.
The florals from Baby Girl Thompson, who has a registry at Amazon.com, were done by Jeff Leatham, the artistic director of the Four Seasons Hotels who is married to Colton Haynes.
During the event, Kris gave a toast, saying, "We are here today to celebrate Khloe. On a lighter note, I was here almost 40 years ago almost to the day for my shower for my wedding shower to Robert Kardashian."
The realty star added, "I've also probably had a couple of baby showers." She then joked, "And a couple of wedding nights."
New mom Kylie posted a photo of Khloe's baby bump on her Snapchat and wrote, "I can't wait to meet you baby."
Check out the slew of photos from the celeb-studded baby bash...
Wearing a bodycon minidress and long jacket, Khloe poses with friends at her baby shower for her and Tristan Thompson's daughter at the Hotel Bel-Air on March 10.
It's party time! Anastasia puckers up with Khoe at the pink party for her baby girl.
Article continues below
Along with the slew of pink balloons, there was a neon sign that said, "Baby Thompson."
Mom Kris Jenner gave an emotional speech for her daughter and grandbaby-to-be.
Article continues below
Kylie posted a photo of her big sister's baby bump with the caption, "I can't wait to meet you baby."
Article continues below
New mom Kylie posted a photo of Khloe's baby bump on her Snapchat and wrote, "I can't wait to meet you baby."
Khloe posted a photo of her pink-on-pink-on-pink place setting on Instagram Stories.
Article continues below
Kris Jenner posted the photo and wrote, "#khloebabyshower ....this room is heaven @jeffleatham !!!!! #love."
Khloe and Tristan's bundle of joy is already living lavishly, thanks to the one and only Kris Jenner. The momager (or "Lovey" as she's referred to by her many grandchildren), recently dropped a whopping $8,000 on Khloe's nursery.
"Kris and Khloe were having a blast inside Petit Tresor together," an eyewitness dished to E! News. "They were both laughing and having fun picking out all of the different baby items. Kris knew exactly what Khloe needed and was helping make a lot of the decisions."
We can't wait to meet the newest addition to the Kardashian squad!
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!