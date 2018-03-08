SUNDAYS
9E | 6P

Kim Kardashian and Her Famous Family Play Baseball With Alex Rodriguez

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Mar. 8, 2018 7:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Alex Rodriguez, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Take the Kardashians out to the ball game! 

Former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez took to social media on Thursday to document his afternoon coaching Kim Kardashianand other members of her famous family in a friendly sports matchup. 

Dubbed the "Calabasas Peaches," Kim, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner suited up in black, white and purple uniforms for the big game. Of course, it's probably safe to assume KoKo cheered from the sidelines, as she's eight months pregnant with her first child. 

A-Rod shared multiple snapshots to Instagram Stories, one of which featured Jennifer Lopez's beau showing Kris how to hold a bat as Kim watched intently. 

Photos

Sports Nuts: Famous Fans

Alex Rodriguez, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Alex Rodriguez, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Alex and Kris also posed on the field, captioning the moment, "These Calabasas Peaches can hit! #runforyourlife"

It's unclear who the Calabasas Peaches were playing against, but an announcer heard speaking as the team huddled indicated it was a charity event. "Out for blood and on a quest to reign supreme on this field and bring the prize money home for their charity," a voice rang out before trailing off. 

Just yesterday, the sisters, including Kendall Jenner, were photographed practicing on a baseball field. 

It appears as if cameras were rolling during the baseball game, so expect to see it all go down on an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Alex Rodriguez , Kardashian News , Apple News , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Kris Jenner , Khloe Kardashian , Sports , Top Stories
Latest News
Serena Williams

Serena Williams Makes Her Comeback to Tennis After Welcoming Baby Alexis Olympia

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Watch Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's 2-Year-Old Daughter Display "Girl Power" in the Cutest Way

Teri Hatcher

Teri Hatcher Slams Report That She's Broke, Homeless and Living Out of Her Van

Sarah Drew, Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy: Is This How Sarah Drew Is Being Written Out?

Top Chef, Joseph Flamm, Joe Sasto, Adrienne Cheatham

Top Chef Season 15 Finale: And the Winner Is...

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer's Latest Honeymoon Photos With Chris Fischer Have Us Feeling the Love

4 Times Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Made Us Feel Things

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.