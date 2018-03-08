In the words of Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner's covert pregnancy was a case for the FBI.

Leading up to Stormi Webster's birth on Feb. 1, Kylie and her famous family had confirmed practically nothing about the 20-year-old's widely-speculated bun in the oven. Now, of course, Kylie has introduced her and Travis Scott's precious baby girl to the world and continues to share updates on life as a mom.

So how did the Kard-Jenner momager seemingly orchestrate the biggest entertainment news story of the year? As she explained to E! News at the grand opening of Nassif MD Medical Spa, Kris was sworn to secrecy.