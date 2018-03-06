SUNDAYS
Kim Kardashian Comes for Kanye West's Yeezy Haters in Twitter Rant

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Mar. 6, 2018 2:54 PM

Kim Kardashian has the time today. 

In a series of tweets, the E! reality star defended Kanye West from reports that the rapper-designer had invited Paris Fashion Week buyers to a showroom without any clothes. A Yeezy fan account claimed in a since-deleted post that Yeezy Season 7 wouldn't include any apparel or accessories, saying Kanye "couldn't do what he wanted to achieve with this collection." 

Well, leave it to Kim K to call b.s. on the apparent mixup.

"How can a verified account represent Yeezy with false information," she tweeted. "You do NOT work for Yeezy and NOT affiliated. How are you gonna believe an account that posts fake color ways."

Kim continued, "Season 6 was genius. All of my Japan looks are season 7 & will be online soon. Yeezy does not play by fashion rules. The show room was strictly shoes & always intended for that."

West's protective wife also said she's "made calls" regarding the issue. Meanwhile, Kanye has not commented. 

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim recently returned from a trip overseas with sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, where she modeled a number of futuristic athleisure looks. Snakeskin boots, metallic biker shorts, puffer jackets and sherpa coats make up a small handful of items Yeezy lovers can soon pick up. 

For Yeezy Season 6, the 37-year-old famously wore nine different looks in one day, and recruited Paris Hilton to "clone" herself into Kim for an impromptu photo shoot. 

There's no word yet on an official release date for West's latest collection. 

TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , Feuds , Twitter , Kardashian News , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Apple News , Paris Fashion Week , Top Stories
