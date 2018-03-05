Besides being smart, she wants to raise her child to be confident and accepting of herself, saying that she hopes her baby will excel at "self-love."

The 31-year-old also gave some insight on what type of parent she will be, writing that she hopes her daughter will be in her teens before she watches her first episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Khloe also says she hopes her daughter will wait till she's 15 before she ventures into the dating world, although she's yet to talk to "TT" about it!

As for what type of music will be playing in their home, Khloe has gotten a headstart on teaching her the classics. "My baby is going to grow up listening to old school music. We listen to it now."

Her playlists include "real music" from artists like Marvin Gaye, Patti LaBelle and even Michael Jackson.

Last but not least, she plans on raising her daughter to value the "loyalty and family unity", which will be no hard task considering how close her baby cousins Chicago and Stormi will be to her in age.

