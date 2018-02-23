by Brett Malec | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018 7:15 AM
Kris Jenner is giving Meryl Streep a run for her money on Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians!
The momager has decided to switch up her look and follow in Kim Kardashian's blond footsteps in this sneak peek clip.
"What is going on?" Kim asks as she finds Kris in her bathroom with a much lighter hair color.
"Do you like it?" Kris asks. "I think it looks really great," Kim tells her mama.
"I've really wanted to go blond for so long, but the process is really grueling on your hair that I thought I would try a wig first," Kris admits.
E!
"It takes like a really strong woman to pull off this like icy blond," Kim says. "Have you ever seen the movie The Devil Wears Prada? You kind of look like Miranda Priestly. Don't you think?"
"I could see it a little bit," Kris agrees. "Miranda Priestly represents this amazing chicness and a New York attitude and now I'm looking in the mirror and Kim is right: I mean, we are the same person."
"I could get used to this," Kris adds.
"Welcome to the club," Kim smiles.
What do you think of Kris' new 'do?!
