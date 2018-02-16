SUNDAYS
Kim Kardashian Auctioning Off Clothes to Benefit Children's Hospital Los Angeles

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Feb. 16, 2018 7:55 AM

Kim Kardashian

Splash News

You can now own a piece of Kim Kardashian's wardrobe—and raise money for a good cause.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is auctioning off her clothes and accessories on eBay to benefit Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. 

Fans can visit Kim's eBay page and purchase more than 200 items from Kim's closet. The up-for-grab items include a Vivienne Westwood sequined skirt, Alexander McQueen white buckle and lace ankle boot heels, a pink Tom Ford turtleneck and Gucci striped sweatpants. Because some of the clothes are labeled as "pre-owned," there's a chance Kim actually wore these items herself.

It looks like Kim's family pitched in, too. Shoppers can also buy a pair of Buscemi Black 100MM Baby Shoes in size 6 to 12 months.

According to Kim's listing, which is managed on eBay by Auction Cause, 10% of the sale items will benefit Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. With bids starting at just $0.99, you could snag one of Kim's pieces for your own closet. 

Feb. 25 is the last day shoppers can bid on these items.

Kim Kardashian Wants to Make March Matter During Visit to Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Children's Hospital of Los Angeles is near and dear to Kim's heart. The reality star has visited patients in the hospital for years and has participated in events to benefit the organization. She also asked friends and family to donate to the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, where husband Kanye West grew up, in lieu of giving baby gifts when she was pregnant with her first child North West.

"You know, this hospital is really important to me," Kim said at Children's Hospital of Los Angeles' second annual Make March Matter campaign. "I've actually had friends that have had their babies here and I've spent, you know, weeks on end with them visiting them." 

She also opened up about the cause to Variety in 2015.

"My father passed away from cancer," Kim told the magazine. "I remember what it was like when my dad was going through it. You see the kids that are so strong. They feel so helpless. You want to do anything to help them."

Visit the website to shop Kim's closet and help raise money for Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. 

