Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Get Cozy for First Photo Since Baby Stormi's Birth

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Feb. 15, 2018 8:06 PM

Parenthood looks good on Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner!

The E! reality star and her rapper boyfriend posed for their first photo together since welcoming Stormi Webster two weeks ago on February 1. Seen on Scott's Snapchat, the new 'rents wear medical masks as they lean in for the selfie. "bdjxjkdn," he captioned it. 

Kylie and Travis first sparked romance rumors last April when they were spotted at Coachella together, but have kept most details of their whirlwind relationship under wraps. A source recently told E! News their bond has only grown stronger since Stormi's arrival. 

"Her relationship with Travis has made huge strides since having baby Stormi, and they are back in a good place," the insider shared. "Travis has been staying overnight at Kylie's several times a week when he is not working or out of town and has also been giving Kylie her time to bond with the baby alone."

Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Road to Baby

The source continued, "Kylie is like a new person now; every move and every decision she makes, she takes Stormi into consideration. She is obsessed with her baby and the focus is all on Stormi."

Aside from the support she's receiving from Travis, we're told Kylie's famous family is happy to lend a helping hand in addition to the "nurse/nanny" the 20-year-old hired. 

"All of her sisters are constantly checking in with her and coming over to the house to visit Stormi," the source added. "Kylie asks for advice all the time. She did prepare for the baby with several specialists and took private classes so she was well-prepared beforehand."

Earlier this week, the E! reality star and cosmetics queen's diamond ring sparked speculation that Travis had popped the question. But as our insider explained, the couple isn't planning a trip down the aisle.

"He gave [the ring] to her when she was first pregnant and it has several emerald-cut diamonds," the source described. "They are in no rush to get married or even engaged, and Stormi is their only priority right now."

It's great to see the happy couple spending some quality time together!

