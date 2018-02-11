From Chicago to baby Chicago!

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram Story on Saturday to show off some pretty cool gifts that the Chicago Bulls sent her and Kanye West's baby girl, Chicago West.

From the pictures, you can see that the NBA team sent baby Chi a sweatshirt, bib and a Bulls jersey with "West" and the number 1 written on the back of it.

So cute!

"Thank you @chicagobulls," Kim captioned one of the pics of the Bulls merch.

It's been just under a month since Kim and Kanye welcomed Chicago via a surrogate. The couple's third child was born on January 15, Kim revealed a day later on her app.