Kim Kardashian is receiving some backlash after posting a photo of herself without a shirt on, taken by daughter North West.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a picture on Instagram Thursday morning which appears to show herself in the process of changing in front of a mirror. It looks like Kim was in the middle of taking off or putting on her bra when North snapped a pic of her.
To the right of the picture, you can see North in the mirror taking the photo of her mom with the flash on. "[camera emoji] by North," Kim captioned the post.
And while some are calling the post is cute and adorable, many commenters are saying the post is "too far" and "sad."
"Kim Kardashian posted a picture taking off her bra taken by her less than 5 year old daughter North. I don't know what's more disturbing the fact that she let her take the pic or the fact that people are justifying it," one Twitter user wrote.
While another social media user defended Kim after the picture was called "revolting," replying, "It's not revolting. North has seen Kim's body. Who do you think was breastfeeding her?"
It's been just under a month since Kim and Kanye West welcomed their third child together via a surrogate, a baby girl named Chicago West. Following Chicago's birth, a source shared with E! News how Kim and Kanye were helping North and Saint West adjust to the new baby.
"The baby basically sleeps around the clock so it hasn't gotten too crazy yet," the source told us in January. "Kim has had time to do her workouts and spend a lot of time with North and Saint. She's enjoying the down time at home and this little break to adjust to life with three kids."
"North is like a little mommy who wants to help and take care of her," the insider shared. "Saint is curious, but not as interested. It's definitely a big adjustment for both of them, but Kim is trying to keep their routines the same and giving them each a lot of one on one time so everything remains consistent. She's doing the same things she's always done like reading them stories and putting them to bed at night. She doesn't want them to feel their lives have changed too much."
Days before Chicago was born, Kim and North spent time together by playing hide and seek.
What do you think about this photo? Sound off in the comments!
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!