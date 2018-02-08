Baby Stormi's name is complete.
If fans were wondering if there was anything more to the moniker Kylie Jennerpicked for her first child, the mystery is up. E! News has learned Stormi Webster is the little lady's full name, with her last name coming from dad Travis Scott's legal moniker, Jacques Webster. Unlike her famous mama, whose middle name is Kristen, E! News has learned the baby does not have a middle name.
The 20-year-old new mom confirmed the highly anticipated name on social media earlier this week along with the first photo of her daughter. The sweet snap quickly became the most-liked Instagram photo of all time with more than 15 million likes and still counting.
While a source told E! News "the name had been decided on for a while now," the inspiration for and significance of the unique moniker has yet to be explained.
Meanwhile, it turns out some fans on the Internet predicted the unexpected name back in January before the baby's arrival on Feb. 1.
While Jenner kept her pregnancy out of the limelight, she did ultimately confirm the big news of the birth also on Instagram with an explanation to fans.
"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she posted on social media. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."
Fortunately for her millions of admirers, Jenner has since shared a documentary-style video chronicling her pregnancy journey as well as a picture of her little one.
Now, her followers are just waiting on an explanation for that unique first name!
