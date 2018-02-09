SUNDAYS
EXCLUSIVE!

Kris Jenner Grills Scott Disick About Dating Sofia Richie on KUWTK: "How Old Is She?"

by Brett Malec | Fri., Feb. 9, 2018 6:00 AM

Kris Jenner is getting to the bottom of some romance rumors!

On Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the family matriarch sits Scott Disick down to grill him about his new relationship with Sofia Richie.

"What's going on? Are you dating?" Kris asks and an uncomfortable Scott answers, "Sure."

"Are you dating one person? Just one?" she prods. "Yeah. It's something new," Kourtney Kardashian's ex replies.

Kris continues her questioning, "Are you going steady?" A reserved Scott says, "I guess that's what the kids are calling it."

"Is it Sofia?" Kris whispers before Scott confirms, "I mean, I guess you know who it is."

"Wait, so how old is she?" Kris asks. "Because I really don't know. Is she Kylie's age? 20?"

"19," he answers.

"And you're 32?" she asks. "Four," Scott says.

"You're 34? OK, so I was 17 and Robert was 12 years older," Kris recounts of her younger years.

"You were underage, she's not," Scott says. "Touché!" Kris smiles.

See the awkward encounter in the clip above!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!

