Forgetting someone, Kim Kardashian?

Scott Disick has a hilarious baby bombshell dropped on him on Sunday's new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. See, Scott is over at Kim K's house hanging out as she decorates the nursery for unborn Chicago West. The whole thing has Scott a lot confused.

"I'll be quite honest: I don't even know what this room is," Scot tells Kim in this preview clip.

"Nursery," Kim answers. "So like the little open tub, crib…"

"For another baby?" he asks. "Maybe," Kim smiles.

"Do you really think you need to worry about redoing these cabinets if this is going to be a nursery for a kid that you don't even have?" the father of three says before asking, "Are you pregnant?"