Kylie Jenner is a mom!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed over the weekend that she gave birth to a baby girl, her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, on February 1. While no name for the baby has been announced just yet, E! News has exclusive details on how Kylie's first days as a mom are going.
"Kylie's first few days of motherhood have been the happiest of her life," a source tells us. "She feels like being a mom is her true calling and there's nothing that's ever felt so right. Bringing the baby home has been the greatest joy and most sacred experience, she is elated and overjoyed. Kylie felt so ready to meet the baby and had been counting down the weeks for what felt like forever, she can't believe she's finally here and in her arms and this journey is beginning."
The insider also tells us that Kylie is also "very relieved" to share the baby news with her fans.
"It's been a lot of work to keep something under wraps that she's been so excited about," the source says. "The fact that the news is out feels like a weight off her back."
As for the baby's birth, the insider reveals that everything was "very peaceful and calm" at the hospital. "She was a little bit anxious not knowing what to expect, but she loved that Travis and her family were with her every step of the way."
Now that Kylie is home with her baby, her closest friends and family have been visiting. And the insider shares that Kris Jenner has been a "constant support" and is "helping with whatever" Kylie might need.
"Travis's family is also very involved and thrilled for Kylie and Travis. Kylie feels like everything is coming very naturally to her and that being a mom is what she's meant to do. She's loving every minute and cherishing these first few days. The feeling she has is unlike anything she's experienced before," the insider reveals, adding, "The family is closer than ever and just so thrilled to be growing at such a rapid pace."
Another insider adds that Kylie has "never been happier" since bringing home her baby girl. "She is so in love and feels like this is what she was put on this earth for," the source shares. "Kylie was ready for the baby to arrive, but says nothing can prepare you for the moment of the actual arrival. She was very nervous, but knew she was in good hands at the hospital. It was a smooth and quick delivery."
Travis, Kris, her BFF Jordyn Woods and Travis' mom were by Kylie's side in the room for the delivery. Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian came to visit before and after the birth and she was "very excited to see her sisters support her."
And as for Kylie and Travis' relationship, the source shares that Kylie "fell in love" with Travis "all over again though this process."
"He was very much there for her throughout the entire delivery and stayed overnight with her in the hospital while she was recovering," the insider tells us. "Seeing him be a dad to their baby, made Kylie feel very safe and happy. She loves her little family that she has created."
The duo hasn't revealed the name of their baby girl just yet, but the source shares that the name of the baby "has some hidden meaning of a butterfly."
"Kylie decorated the baby's nursery in white, baby pink and there are butterfly accents. Butterflies mean a lot to both Travis and Kylie and it's a symbol of their relationship and something special that they have created together," the insider says.
