The siblings went about their pregnancies similarly at first with both keeping their little ones a secret. While reports swirled back in September 2017 that both were expecting, Khloe waited until late December 2017 to confirm the news that she's slated to welcome her firstborn with beau Tristan Thompson.

Meanwhile, Kylie opted out of publicly addressing the pregnancy at all until her baby girl was born. After welcoming her daughter with Travis Scott, Kylie took to social media to explain why she had stayed out of the spotlight for the entire process.

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she penned on Instagram on Sunday. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."