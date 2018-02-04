There is one very excited grandma in the Kardashian family.

Kylie Jenner officially gave birth to her first chid, a daughter, and the family's matriarch Kris Jenner is counting her blessings.

"God is SO good!!" she wrote online. "I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief!"

Following months of speculation, the new mom confirmed she gave birth to her first child with beau Travis Scott on Thursday in a note shared to her millions of social media followers on Sunday. She simultaneously explained her decision to keep the pregnancy a private one.