As it turned out (and no one should be surprised), Kylie was chronicling her journey—including doctor visits with Scott by her side—and an 11 1/2-minute video of the highlights was released shortly after E! reported the birth news.

But she had her reasons for not personally sharing anything before her baby arrived.

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," Kylie posted on Instagram Sunday. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.

"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it," she continued. "I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding."

But it's not as if Kylie and Travis didn't tell anybody.