Kylie Jenner is a reality star, a makeup mogul, and now, a mom.

The 20-year-old youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling recently gave birth to her first child, a girl, E! News has learned exclusively. The newborn is Kylie and rapper Travis Scott's first child. They have not decided on a name yet.

Travis, Kylie's mom Kris Jenner, sister Kim Kardashian and friend Jordyn Woods were seen at the hospital where the reality star was admitted this past week, E! News has learned.

A source said Travis was showing the baby off to his crew, adding, "He seems so happy and just keeps rubbing her head and saying, 'Daddy's here. Daddy's here.'"

While reports swirled in late September 2017 that the Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur was expecting her first baby, the E! reality star never confirmed the pregnancy herself. In the interim, Jenner stayed out of the spotlight and appeared to fans mostly on her social media accounts.

In January, a source told E! News that Kylie was nervous about giving birth but was "counting down the days" and had "everything ready to go," adding that her mom Kris Jenner had been especially helpful with the baby's nursery and "getting everything set up." Her family, the insider said, "are all ready to meet the baby."

She and her 25-year-old beau were romantically linked back in April 2017, but have yet to publicly comment on their romance. However, that hasn't stopped them from packing on the PDA and even debuting matching tattoos.